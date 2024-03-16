Shantanu Moitra, Papon come together to create ‘Earth Hour India 2024’ anthem

Earth Hour is the largest environmental movement in the world. In 2024, Earth Hour once again calls for 60 minutes of global unity around the world in support and celebration of our planet. While landmarks will continue to switch off, individuals are invited to ‘Give an hour for Earth’ by doing something - anything - positive for the planet while doing something they love. Joining the movement, WWF-India’s Harmony & Hope Ambassador Shantanu Moitra and leading Bollywood playback singer and composer Papon have created the ‘Earth Hour India 2024 anthem: Rahee Re’. The song and its music video show the beauty of our natural bounty and emphasises that each of us must strive to protect it.

Shantanu Moitra shares his experience working on the anthem, “The Earth Hour anthem is the binding force for everyone to be part of this global movement. I want to thank Papon, who has lent his voice to this noble cause.

The lyrics, written by Tanveer Ghazi, share the sentiments of people to protect our planet before it is too late.” He further adds, “As the Harmony and Hope Ambassador for WWF-India, I invite you to Give an hour for Earth, spending 60 minutes doing something - anything - positive for our planet, turning into thousands and millions of hours of action and awareness.”

Papon, sharing his views, said, “I’m very glad to be part of Earth Hour 2024, having sung the Earth Hour India anthem: Rahee Re. I look forward to millions getting together in support and celebration of our planet this Earth Hour.”

Earth Hour has transformed over the years and has taken the messaging to protect and conserve our planet beyond the hour, serving as a beacon of positivity, hope, and inspiration within the environmental movement. It fosters a global community that transcends boundaries, promoting a mindset shift toward sustainability.

Ravi Singh, Secretary-General and CEO, WWF-India said, “We appreciate and thank Shantanu Moitra and Papon, who have composed the soulful Earth Hour India anthem. The message through the anthem is loud and clear: our positive actions of today, individually and collectively, will lead to a better future for our planet,” stated a press release.

