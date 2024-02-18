Angarag Mahanta (Papon) set to dazzle at inaugural ceremony of Khelo India University Games

GUWAHATI: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will attend the inaugural ceremony of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletics stadium in the city on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inspiring the athletes through a video message during the event, which will also be attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing the media, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa said today, “Khelo India University Games will start with a spectacular opening ceremony that will last nearly two hours. Assam’s internationally acclaimed musical sensation, Angarag Mahanta (Papon), is all set to dazzle the opening ceremony with his melodious voice.”

She also added: “The event will feature a thematic showcase highlighting the values of unity, diversity, and the spirit of sportsmanship. Additionally, the vibrant culture of Assam will take centre stage with captivating displays of indigenous arts, adding an extra layer of cultural immersion to the event.”

The KIUG will witness the participation of close to 4,000 sportspersons, vying for a total of 262 gold, 263 silver and 297 bronze medals across 20 sports disciplines over the next fortnight, with competitions being held in 18 venues across Guwahati and six other Northeastern cities. Already 700 athletes arrived in the city to take part in the Games.

Guwahati will host a total of 16 disciplines that include athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, kabaddi, women’s football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo, and table tennis. Dibrugarh University has the largest contingent from Assam with six members, while Manipur University, with 19 athletes, has the highest representation from the North-East region.

At the 4th edition of the Games, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar will have the largest contingent, comprising 238 members, and Chandigarh University, the second-highest contingent, bringing 165 athletes. Overall, 10 universities have a contingent size, stretching to three digits.

Notably, since 2018, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have organised six Khelo India Youth Games, three Khelo India University Games and four Khelo India Winter Games and multiple Khelo India Women’s Leagues in various sports. The inaugural Khelo India Para Games were held in New Delhi in December. A total of Rs 2418 crore was allotted for the Khelo India scheme from 2016–2023, and further provision of Rs 3165 crore has been made for the next five years.

The media briefing was also attended by Paban Kumar Borthakur, Chief Secretary, Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare K J Hilaly and Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Prodip Timung.

4th Khelo India University Games:

Total events: 20

Total venues: 18

Total medals: 822 (262 gold, 263 silver and 297 bronze).

Largest contingent: Guru Nanak Dev University,

Amritsar (238 members).

Also Read: Asmita Chaliha stuns former world champion, Indian women create history, upset Japan to reach final

Also Watch: