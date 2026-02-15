Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra mark Valentine’s Day ‘Titanic’ style

Couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra kickstarted Valentine’s Day 2026 celebrations in a filmy way.

On Saturday morning, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a cute post wishing her hubby Raj a Happy Valentine’s Day.

The ‘Dhadkan’ star posted a picture in which she and Raj could be seen recreating the iconic pose from ‘Titanic’ film.

“Filmy since day one! And unapologetically so...Happy Valentine’s Day my darling Cookie @onlyrajkundra,” she captioned the post.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. In February of 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy. (ANI)

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan shares her goofy, candid moments with Kunal Kemmu