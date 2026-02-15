Entertainment

Soha Ali Khan shares her goofy, candid moments with Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan shared a goofy Valentine’s post with husband Kunal Kemmu. Married in 2015, they welcomed daughter Inaaya in 2017.
Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been married for years, and the spark between them hasn’t dimmed one bit. Their fun-loving chemistry keeps their love stronger than ever. On Valentine’s Day, Soha offered a sweet glimpse of her goofy, candid moments spent with Kunal. “Happy Valentines Day @kunalkemmu (red heart emoji)- directed by me, obviously!! #valentine,” she captioned the post. Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. (ANI)

