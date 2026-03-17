Shilpa Shetty reveals her ultimate ‘secret to staying calm’ before work

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, on Sunday, shared a glimpse of how she keeps herself calm before stepping into work mode. Taking to her social media account, the actress wrote, "My secret to keeping my calm, just before the kaam #PranayamaForTheWin."

In the video, the Baazigar actress can be seen practicing pranayama as she gives up for a professional stint.

Dressed in a shimmering gold halter-neck outfit with delicate embellishments the actress is seen sitting outdoor and calmly performing the breathing exercise. (IANS)

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