Shilpa Shetty rings in Christmas with family, drops adorable glimpses from celebration

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty embraced the festive spirit of Christmas by celebrating the occasion with her family and loved ones. The ‘Hungama 2’ actress took to social media to share glimpses from the joyful celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa offered a peek into the warm and cheerful family moments spent together. From festive décor to happy family time, Shilpa’s posts perfectly captured the essence of Christmas cheer. Sharing a series of photos, the actress wrote, “Christmassing Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents Merry Christmas all!#gratitude #love #seasonsgreetings #christmas.”

In the photos, Shilpa is seen posing with her husband Raj Kundra and their children, with Santa Claus and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the background. She also shared images of a Christmas cake and her kids enjoying a ride on the swings. The final picture, clicked at her restaurant, shows the entire family posing together behind a Christmas tree. (IANS)

