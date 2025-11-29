Shraddha Kapoor: ‘Zootopia 2’ carries a message for all ages

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has voiced Judy’s character in the Hindi version of “Zootopia 2”, said that the film carries a message that will resonate with people of all ages.

Sharing her connection to the story, Shraddha said, “Everybody needs a Nick in their life who supports them till the end. For me, my mother, father, and brother are like Nick.”

Reflecting on the film’s heart and message, she added, “The film is full of heart, and it carries a message that will resonate with people of all ages. I would urge everyone to go and watch it with their families. It’s a must-watch for all ages. I’m going to see it with my entire family… and you should all go with yours too.”

Zootopia 2 is an animated buddy cop comedy film directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. The character’s in the English version is voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate reprise their roles from the first film, joined by newcomers Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, and Danny Trejo.

It follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, the previous film's protagonists, who go undercover to pursue Zootopia's new and mysterious reptilian resident Gary De'Snake.

The film tells the story of Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, who find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who turns the mammal metropolis of Zootopia upside down. Testing their growing partnership like never before, they go under cover in new parts of town to crack the case.

“Zootopia 2” releases in theatres on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (IANS)

