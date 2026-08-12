Shreya Ghoshal reflects on the emotional experience of singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has released her rendition of India's National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana." Reflecting on the special release, the singer shared that singing the National Anthem has always been an incredibly emotional and humbling experience for her. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Shreya said, "Singing 'Jana Gana Mana' has always been an incredibly emotional and humbling experience for me. There is something truly special about being able to lend your voice to a song that carries the pride, spirit and collective emotion of an entire nation. I'm happy that this rendition is now being released for everyone to experience and connect with in their own way."

Shreya also took to social media to share the song and wrote, "A moment of immense pride and honour for me, presenting my rendition of Jana Gana Mana." (IANS)

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