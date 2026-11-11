Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Bring Glamour and Laughter to 'Koffee with Karan' Season 9

After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen as the next guests on Season 9 of Koffee With Karan.

On Tuesday, the promo of a new episode was unveiled, and it features none other than Sidharth and Kiara.

Serving major style goals, Kiara looks breathtaking in a stunning red dress, while Sidharth complements her effortlessly in an off-white pant suit featuring subtle black prints. Sharing the promo, Karan Johar on Instagram wrote, "He manifested a bright future with her on this couch, and now we're catching up on their happily ever after! This Koffee date is extra special. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 5, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar." In the promo, the couple can be seen reminiscing about their fairytale wedding and recounting how Karan Johar hilariously threw Shahid Kapoor off the stage when he tried to join in Karan's performance! The laughs and banter keep rolling when Karan asks the couple about any character of theirs they would want to roleplay. Sidharth jokingly mentions, "We don't want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom." (ANI)

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