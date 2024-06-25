Veteran actor Nagarjuna apologises after his bodyguard pushes a disabled fan

Veteran actor Nagarjuna has issued an apology on X after his bodyguard pushed a disabled fan of the actor at the airport. The incident was caught on camera and the video went viral quickly. Nagarjuna was seen walking out of an airport accompanied by his bodyguard. Actor Dhanush was also seen next to him.

The video shows as Nagarjuna walked out of the airport, a cafe staff approached him. His bodyguard immediately pushed him away, making the fan stumble and fall. Nagarjuna didn’t seem to notice and continued to walk. Meanwhile, Dhanush, walking a few steps behind Nagarjuna, did notice and was seen looking back a few times though he kept walking holding his son’s hand.

Nagarjuna wore a black shirt, beige pants and shoes. Dhanush was seen in a blue T-shirt, matching pants and shoes.

Soon after the video went viral, the veteran actor shared it on X and wrote, “This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman (folded hands emoji) and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!”

The video was shared on Reddit. Reacting to the video, a person wrote, “He is disabled. How much humiliated he must have felt.” A comment read, “This is heartbreaking. That man didn’t deserve such manhandling.” “There are better ways to handle fans who come too close to the celeb,” another person said. “Now I have a heavy heart...this world is so cruel,” read another comment.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Kubera. Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. Kubera is a pan-India multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. (Agencies)

