Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Indian artist to feature on Billboard Canada

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has become the first artist from India to grace the cover of Billboard Canada. The magazine’s debut print issue will showcase exclusive content from Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour, marking a significant moment in his career and for Indian representation in the North American music scene.

Billboard Canada’s official Instagram account shared this news along with cover pages featuring Diljit. The caption of the post read, “Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition of Billboard. It marks a monumental moment for the iconic publication.”

They added that the exclusive edition will have photos, an in-depth interview and behind-the-scenes stories from the Dil Luminati tour. Limited signed copies will also be available for purchase. The cover was launched at Diljit’s concert in London.

As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Diljit giving us the representation we deserve!!” Another user commented, “Making history and making us proud each step of the way.”

Diljit Dosanjh has been busy touring the United States and Europe for several weeks. After concluding his international performances, he’s gearing up to launch the Indian portion of his tour in October. The tour’s Indian leg is scheduled to commence on October 26 at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Following the capital, Dosanjh will perform in various cities across the country, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. (Agencies)

