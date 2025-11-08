Singer Kailash Kher recalls and celebrates 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

150 years ago today, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee gave the country its national song, "Vande Mataram".

On this special occasion, acclaimed singer Kailash Kher looked back at a memorable performance at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Raipur when 70,000 voices came together to sing "Vande Mataram", creating a remarkable experience.

Dropping the video of the iconic performance on social media, Kailash Kher penned, "On this historic occasion of completing 150 years of our ‘Vande Mataram’, sharing this unforgettable memory from Raipur, at the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav on 5th November, where over 70,000 voices rose together singing Vande Mataram (sic)."

Recalling the moment of pride and surrender, the singer added, "That divine vibration of patriotism, that unity, that devotion — it still resonates in every heartbeat of Bharat Maa’s children. A moment of pride, emotion, and surrender to our Mother India. Vande Mataram! (folded hands emoji)." (IANS)

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to the trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s '120 Bahadur'