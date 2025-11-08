PM Modi inaugurates commemoration of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the year-long commemoration of 150 Years of the National Song “Vande Mataram” in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi remarked that Vande Mataram is not merely a word; it is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a solemn resolve. He highlighted that Vande Mataram embodies the devotion and spiritual dedication to Maa Bharati.

The Prime Minister stated that this one word connects us to our history, fills our present with confidence, and inspires our future with the courage to believe that no resolve is beyond fulfilment, and no goal is beyond our reach.

Describing the collective singing of Vande Mataram as a truly sublime experience, beyond the bounds of expression, Prime Minister Modi noted that amidst the multitude of voices, a singular rhythm, a unified tone, a shared thrill, and a seamless flow emerged. He spoke of the resonance and waves of harmony that stirred the heart with energy.

The Prime Minister stated that November 7 is a historic day as the nation celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram. He affirmed that this sacred occasion will offer new inspiration and infuse fresh energy into our citizens. To mark this day in the pages of history, a special commemorative coin and postage stamp dedicated to Vande Mataram were released.

Paying tributes to all the bravehearts and luminaries of India who dedicated their lives for Maa Bharati, PM Modi extended congratulations to all present and conveyed his best wishes to every citizen on the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Noting that every song and every poem carries a core emotion and a central message, the Prime Minister posed the question: What is the essence of Vande Mataram? He affirmed that its essence is Bharat—Maa Bharati—the eternal idea of India. He elaborated that this idea began shaping itself from the dawn of human civilisation, reading each era as a chapter, witnessing the rise of different nations, the emergence of various powers, the evolution of new civilisations, their journey from nothingness to greatness, and their eventual dissolution back into the void.

The Prime Minister added that India has observed the making and unmaking of history, as well as the shifting geography of the world. From this infinite human journey, India learned, drew new conclusions, and based on them, shaped the values and ideals of its civilisation, forging a distinct cultural identity. PM Modi emphasised that India understood the balance between strength and morality, and thus emerged as a refined nation—like pure gold—immortal despite the wounds of the past.

Recalling Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s words that Bankimchandra’s Anandamath is not merely a novel, but a dream of a free India, the Prime Minister emphasised the profound significance of Vande Mataram in Anandamath, noting that every line, every word, and every emotion in Bankim Babu’s composition carry deep meaning.

He stated that although the song was composed during the colonial era, its words were never confined by the shadows of those centuries of bondage. It remained free from the memories of subjugation, and that is why Vande Mataram remains relevant in every era and every age.

Prime Minister Modi quoted the first line of the song—”Sujalam Sufalam Malayaja Sheetalam Sasyashyamalam Mataram”—and interpreted it as a tribute to our motherland adorned with nature’s divine blessings.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that this day offers an opportunity to understand the extraordinary journey and impact of Vande Mataram. He noted that there is hardly any chapter of the freedom movement where Vande Mataram was not present in some form. In 1896, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore sang Vande Mataram at the Calcutta Session. The Prime Minister recalled that during the protests against the partition of Bengal in 1905, the streets resounded with a single, unified voice—Vande Mataram.

Recalling that even when bullets were fired at protestors during the Barisal session, the words on their lips remained—Vande Mataram, PM Modi highlighted that freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar, working from abroad, greeted each other with Vande Mataram. Many revolutionaries, even while standing at the gallows, uttered Vande Mataram.

The Prime Minister quoted Mahatma Gandhi’s 1927 remark that Vande Mataram presents before us a picture of an undivided India. He noted that Sri Aurobindo described Vande Mataram not just as a song, but as a mantra—one that awakens inner strength. The Prime Minister also mentioned that the flag designed by Bhikaji Cama bore the words Vande Mataram at its centre.

Underlining that while India’s national flag has evolved, from its earliest forms to the present-day tricolour, Prime Minister Modi said, one thing has remained unchanged—whenever the flag is hoisted, the words that instinctively rise from every Indian’s heart are Bharat Mata ki Jai! and Vande Mataram!

He emphasised that as the nation celebrates 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, it is also a tribute to the great heroes of the country. (ANI)

