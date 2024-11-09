Singer Madonna slams Donald Trump’s 2024 US presidential election victory

Singer Madonna is processing her emotions after the 2024 US presidential election results, and it looks like cake is her comfort food of choice. Following the news of Donald Trump’s victory, the iconic pop star took to Instagram to share a moment of catharsis, posting an image of a colourful “f-k Trump” cake she indulged in to cope with the outcome.

In her Instagram Story, Madonna, playfully captioned the image, “Stuffed my face with this cake last night!”

The cake, decorated with vibrant shades of orange, yellow, and brown buttercream, and topped with cherries, clearly served as her personal statement in the wake of the election result. But the sweet treat wasn’t the only thing Madonna shared with her followers. In a subsequent post, the pop star expressed her disbelief and frustration over the election.

“Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy?”

Madonna wrote, overlaid on a selfie that captured her emotional reaction to the election outcome.

Madonna had previously shown strong support for Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsing her candidacy ahead of the 2024 election.

Last week, the ‘Vogue’ singer shared a carousel of photos from her trip to Paris, where she wrote, “Paris was so FUN! It was hard to leave, but I had to come home.to V.O.T.E. @kamalaharris For. President!!!!”

Madonna’s support for Harris is nothing new. In the 2020 election, she passionately endorsed Harris as well, calling her an “intelligent, compassionate, well-spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people,” in a post that was later deleted, according to Page Six.

Madonna’s stance is part of a larger trend among female celebrities who have shown solidarity with Harris, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Nicks, and Cardi B.

Fellow actress Christina Applegate tweeted in frustration, “Please unfollow me if you voted against female right.”

Donald Trump created history by winning the US presidential elections on November 5, becoming only the second leader to serve non-consecutive tenures. The Republican Party also gained control of the House and Senate. He secured over 300 electoral votes, well ahead of the 270 mark needed to win the presidency. On the other hand, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris could only win 224.

In a major takeaway, Trump won all seven battleground states as well as the popular vote.

After a resounding victory in the US Presidential Elections, Donald Trump took to the stage and in his speech, said, “America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before. God bless you and God bless America”. (ANI)

