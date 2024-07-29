Singer Shaan adds his musical touch to launch of India House at Paris 2024

Singer Shaan added a musical touch to the opening ceremony of the India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Clad in a blazer set, Shaan enthralled the audience present at the launch of India House in Paris on Saturday.

India House falls under the ambitions of the Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) long-term partnership, which aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations, and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.



India took a bold step forward in its global sporting ambitions with the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics. This landmark initiative aimed to propel India towards becoming a dominant force in global sports, fostering greater success at the Olympics, and charting a course towards hosting the Games in the future.



A cornerstone feature of the Olympic Games, Olympic Hospitality Houses serve as a platform for participating countries to showcase their culture, hospitality, and national pride to athletes, media, visitors, and supporters. These houses serve as a space for fans to celebrate and support their athletes/ teams during competitions, and act as a "home away from home" for athletes and their families during the Games.



The Olympic House also becomes a place for fans of the country's team to gather for event "watch-parties" and celebrations during competitive events, and in some cases, athletes who medal make an appearance during the day or evening.



House at the Paris Games will serve as a showcase of India to the world, to fans from across the world, to key stakeholders from the global sports world, Indian travellers, media and athletes. It will also be the first time that Indian athletes will have a home at the Olympics, that will look to celebrate India's sporting achievements and sportspersons. (ANI)

