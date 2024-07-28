Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze, Becomes First Indian Woman to Earn Shooting Medal

Manu Bhaker won India's first medal at the Paris Olympics, ending a 12-year drought for the country in Olympic shooting events. She became the fifth Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal, joining the ranks of Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar, and Gagan Narang.

On Sunday, Manu Bhaker started the final with confidence. When her name was announced at the shooting range, she smiled at the TV cameras, pleasing the Indian crowd.

Throughout the eight-woman final, Manu maintained her consistency and stayed in the top three. Korea's Oh Ye Jin won the gold medal with a total score of 243.2, setting a new Olympic record. It was a 1-2 finish for Korea, as Kim Yeji took silver with a score of 241.3.

In the final elimination round, Manu Bhaker and Kim Yeji were competing for the second spot. Manu demonstrated remarkable determination by scoring 10.1 and 10.3 in her last two shots. However, even though Kim scored slightly lower with 9.7 and 9.8, she still finished ahead of Manu.