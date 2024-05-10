Singer Shakira scores big win in tax evasion battle as prosecutors move to dismiss second investigation

In what could be termed a big relief to singer Shakira, Spanish prosecutors have recommended to dismiss a second round of investigation into her finances.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was accused of owing 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income. The Spanish government claimed Shakira had used an offshore company to evade paying tax.

State prosecutors, who had initially brought the allegations forward, are now saying “there is not sufficient evidence” of a possible fiscal crime and hence want it to be dismissed. However, it is up to the investigating judge to decide if the probe will be shelved.

Shakira settled a separate tax evasion issue with the Spanish government in November 2023. Prosecutors said the Colombian singer lived in Barcelona for more than half of the time between 2012 and 2014 and racked up a tax bill of $15.4 million.

Back then the singer had claimed that her official residence was in the Bahamas during that time — meaning she did not owe the Spanish government those taxes.

On the first day of the trial, Shakira chose to take a deal despite her decision to turn down a previous offer.

Shakira was given a fine of 7 million euros ($7.6 million) in addition to a suspended three-year sentence. The musician was also fined an additional 432,000 euros ($472,000).

Shakira currently lives in Miami after leaving Spain during her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué announced their split in 2022, effectively ending their 12-year relationship. (Agencies)

