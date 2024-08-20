Arshad Warsi calls Prabhas a ‘joker’ in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, gets trolled

Arshad Warsi is facing a lot of heat from the fans of Prabhas. Warsi recently appeared in an interview where he called Prabhas a ‘joker’ while talking about ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The comment did not go down well with the fans of Prabhas and Warsi has been subjected to a lot of trolling on his Instagram page since.

A Reddit post showed how Prabhas fans have taken over the comments section of Warsi’s Instagram posts. Some called the Munnabhai actor a ‘joker’ while others highlighted that the box office collection of Prabhas’s latest “Kalki 2898 AD” — over Rs 10 billion worldwide gross — was much greater than the box office performance of Arshad Warsi’s all movies put together. Some spoke about the hate that the actor was receiving. A Redditor said, “In a country where actors, cricketers and politicians are worshipped, don’t be surprised...” Another commented, “This was bound to happen. That’s a lot of comments though.” A comment also read, “All these so-called fans are jobless duffers with no life of their own to live. Get a life...”

A person said, “If he (Arshad) said the same thing about Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, he would still get the same response. No surprise here.” Agreeing, another said, “Dude even SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), Salman, Ranbir Kapoor’s fans would do the same. We live in such a place where we literally worship celebrities, it’s honestly expected and not at all surprising...”

During an interview with podcaster Samdish, Arshad Warsi talked about “Kalki 2898 AD” and said “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Several actors, including Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan, made cameo appearances in the film. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year “2898 AD”.

The film received mixed reviews from critics but was a hit among the audience and became the first Indian blockbuster of 2024. (Agencies)

