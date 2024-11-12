Meet India’s highest-paid OTT actress

A lot of top celebrities are trying their hands at OTT. From Priyanka Chopra to Shahid Kapoor, many have ventured into OTT space, trying hands at web series and found immense success as well. Given the boost in OTT, celebrities now have lucrative opportunities to try their hands at something new and even showcase their talent. And it also brings in money.

She is not anyone from Bollywood. She isn’t Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala or even Radhika Apte. But she is a diva from South who has become a massive pan-India star. Her recent web series is making a lot of noise among fans. Guess who? Well, it is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The diva is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. She has been a part of films like “Mersal”, “Mahanati”, “U-Turn”, “Shaakuntalam”, “Yashoda”, “Khushi” and many more. She recently featured in web series “Citadel: Honey Bunny” along with Varun Dhawan. The series is directed by Raj and DK. It is the India Chapter of the international series. But do you know how much she charged for the web series? If the reports in entertainment news are to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s remuneration was around Rs 10 crore for “Citadel: Honey Bunny”. Though there is no confirmation yet. If the reports are true then she becomes the highest-paid OTT diva as no other actress has received such a hefty fee for the OTT venture. “Citadel: Honey Bunny” isn’t Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first OTT venture though. She was earlier seen in “The Family Man 2” starring Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has definitely come a long way and she deserves all the love, money and fame. The actress once revealed that acting was her initial choice of career but due to financial constrains, she had to opt for it. When she appeared on “Koffee With Karan”, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that there was a time when she had no money for education as her father refused to cover her loans. But it turned out to be a blessing for her. She was quoted saying, “It wasn’t my choice. We didn’t have enough money for my studies, but I’m really glad. When my father said, ‘No I can’t pay your loans’ it changed my life.” (Agencies)

