American pop-rock band Maroon 5 to debut in India with Mumbai concert

The American pop-rock band Maroon 5 is set to make its debut in India with a live concert in Mumbai in December this year. Led by their frontman Adam Levine, the Los Angeles-based band will take the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in Mumbai, on December 3, 2024.

The concert will feature a setlist spanning their greatest hits and fan favourites including hits like ‘This Love’, ‘She Will Be Loved’, ‘Sugar’, ‘Girls Like You’ and others.

With a career spanning three decades, Maroon 5’s diverse discography has regularly topped global charts, earning them super stardom status. The band will deliver a career-spanning set that will include everything from timeless classics to recent chart-toppers for their performance in Mumbai.

The band was founded in 1994 under the name Kara’s Flowers, and evolved into the powerhouse we know today. Their debut album ‘Songs About Jane’, earned them a Grammy Award for Best New Artiste in 2005. Their line-up consists of frontman and rhythm guitarist Adam Levine, lead guitarist James Valentine, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Sam Farrar and drummer Matt Flynn. (IANS)

