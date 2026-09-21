Snoop Dogg says emotional biopic lets him ‘bring his mother and brother back to life’

Rapper Snoop Dogg has opened up about the emotional experience of making his upcoming biopic, saying the film allows him to bring his late mother and brother "back to life", according to People.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper shared details about the project during a recent conversation with singer Chaka Khan after he joined People's interview with the "I'm Every Woman" icon through FaceTime at the SiriusXM headquarters in New York City.

"I'm shooting my biopic right now," Snoop told Khan, whose new album 'Chakzilla' features the rapper on the single "Boogie's in My Soul."

"That's wonderful! Oh, it's going to be such a great story," Khan responded, asking Snoop how the process made him feel.

Snoop said the project has been an emotional journey for him as it allows him to revisit important relationships from his life.

"I get to bring my mother back to life. I get to bring my brother back to life. That's what I'm getting, that emotional uplift of bringing them back to life again," he said, according to People.

Responding to his emotions, Khan told the rapper, "That's beautiful. That's the beauty of it, baby. That's the beauty. They're always with us."

Universal Pictures announced Snoop Dogg's biopic in 2022, with 'Black Panther' screenwriter Joe Robert Cole attached to the project. The film, titled 'Snoop', is being directed by Craig Brewer, known for films including 'Song Sung Blue'. (ANI)

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