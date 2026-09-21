Story Behind Kishore Kumar’s All-India Radio Ban During Emergency

Did you know legendary singer Kishore Kumar was banned from All India Radio for a year? When Indira Gandhi's government imposed Emergency in 1975-1977 Kishore Kumar songs were banned from being broadcast on state-run All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

Kishore Kumar's son, Amit Kumar, was asked about his from actor and comedian Kapil Sharma during his appearance on his show.

Revealing what had actually happened, Amit Kumar shared, "When the Emergency was declared in 1975, he was at the top as a playback singer. He got a call from Delhi. Someone from the Ministry rang up, and my father picked up the phone."

The person said, "Kishore Saab. We are sending your ticket. You come from tomorrow's evening flight. You have a show the day after tomorrow. "

However, Kishore Kumar asked them to send their representative to him to talk.

He said, "Only then would I be able to come, and not otherwise. If God also comes and tells me, I will not be able to come."

This reply of the legendary singer left the officer extremely upset, and he threatened to ban him.

Keeping true to his words, just within two hours of getting that phone call, Kishore Kumar was banned.

However, despite the ban, Kishore Kumar's popularity remained unaffected. Once the Emergency was lifted, after almost a year, his songs returned to All India Radio and Doordarshan. Music lovers still fondly recall his melodies, which hold a special place in their hearts. (IANS)

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