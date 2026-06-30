'Something I'll Carry Forever': SS Rajamouli on Cinemathèque Française Honour

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli received a rare international honour as three of his landmark films, 'Eega', 'RRR', and 'Baahubali' were showcased at the prestigious Cinemathèque Francaise in Paris.

As part of the tribute, Rajamouli was also honoured with a permanent seat bearing his name at the Cinemathèque Francaise.

In a social media post, Rajamouli expressed immense pride and gratitude on receiving the honour.

"Having me here in Paris and screening my films is itself an honour for me. But a sweet surprise I never saw coming. It is a feeling I cannot fully put into words. To have a permanent place in the halls of one of the world's most legendary film institutions, named after the great Henri Langlois himself, is something I will carry with me forever," he wrote.

The celebrations were made even more memorable by the presence of legendary French filmmaker Costa-Gavras, who attended the screenings alongside his wife. Thanking the filmmaker, Rajamouli further added, "My deepest gratitude to the legendary Mr. Costa Gavras and the entire Cinemathèque Francaise family for this honour, and for embracing Indian cinema with such warmth and love."

According to Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, the veteran filmmaker spent nearly eight hours at the venue, watching both 'RRR' and 'Baahubali', before also attending Rajamouli's masterclass.

"The 93 year old Academy Award winner and legendary French filmmaker Mr. Costa Gavras came to watch RRR yesterday and told @ssrajamouli that he'll come back for Eega tomorrow, skip Baahubali today. But we were surprised, he came today along with his wife and stayed 8 hours straight to watch both films and the masterclass. These are the moments that inspire us and remind why we are in cinema," Karthikeya wrote. (ANI)

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