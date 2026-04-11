Sonam Kapoor Embraces ‘Dark Circles Zindabad’ in Candid New-Mom Selfie with Newborn Son

Actor Sonam Kapoor has struck a chord with fans after sharing a candid and unfiltered glimpse into her life as a mother to a newborn.

On Friday, Sonam Kapoor shared an unfiltered selfie on her Instagram Stories, in which she is seen holding her newborn son, who rests gently against her shoulder. Dressed in a brown top with her hair neatly pulled back, the actor clicked a selfie, highlighting her under-eye dark circles.

Accompanying the image was a witty caption that read, “Dark circles zindabad”, a lighthearted acknowledgement of the sleep deprivation that often comes with parenting a newborn.

This candid update comes shortly after Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026. (ANI)

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