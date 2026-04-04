Sonam Kapoor Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Son, Pens Heartfelt Thank-You to Hospital Team

Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, and the actor has now shared the first glimpse of the newborn with fans.

On Friday, a few days after welcoming her son on March 29, 2026, Sonam took to Instagram to post pictures from the hospital, accompanied by a heartfelt note of gratitude to the hospital team.

In one of the pictures, Sonam is seen resting on a hospital bed, gently cradling her newborn wrapped in a white cloth. Another image shows her enjoying a meal at the hospital.

Through her post, Sonam expressed her deep appreciation for the medical team at HN Reliance Hospital, particularly highlighting her OBGYN, Dr Avaan Dadina, who has guided her through both pregnancies.

She wrote, “Thank you to HN Reliance Hospital for the most incredible experience as we welcomed our second son into the world. It has truly been exceptional in every way. A very special thank you to my OBGYN, Dr Avaan Dadina, who has now guided me through both my pregnancies. There is a sense of trust, calm, and reassurance in her care that is so rare, and I’m endlessly grateful for her support, wisdom, and kindness.”

She further acknowledged the hospital staff for their empathy and professionalism, praising the environment created by Nita Aunty, which blends excellence with compassion. “Feeling deeply grateful, cared for, and blessed... Grateful for the incredible team who cared for us,” Sonam added.

Social media flooded with congratulatory messages and heart emojis from celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others. (ANI)

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