Sonam Kapoor welcomes second child with husband Anand Ahuja

Actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have announced the birth of their second child. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram with a heartfelt post revealing the arrival of a baby boy, marking the expansion of their family to four.

The Instagram post shared on Sunday, features a digital illustration that conveys both warmth and serenity. The artwork depicts a woman, seated in a meditative or maternal pose amid a vibrant natural setting.

Surrounding her are elements of flora and fauna, including a deer, a peacock, and several birds, creating a tranquil, celestial atmosphere.

The accompanying caption mirrors the text in the image, signed off collectively from Sonam, Anand, and their elder son, Vayu.

"With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu," the post read. (ANI)

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