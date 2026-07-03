Soni Razdan reveals 'OG Alpha' mother escaped Nazi Germany; shares 4-gen pic with Alia Bhatt, Raha

Actress Soni Razdan paid an emotional tribute to her 97-year-old mother and recalled her extraordinary journey of escaping Nazi Germany as a six-year-old.

She also shared a rare picture featuring four generations of women from her family, featuring her mother, herself, her sister, her daughter Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha.

Taking to her social media account, Soni shared a heartwarming picture that shows her elderly mother resting on a bed, while Soni stands beside her. Alia Bhatt is seen sitting next to her grandmother holding little Raha.

Sharing the post, Soni wrote: "One OG ALPHA woman and four generations in one frame! Alia's Nani who is all of 97 years young. No it's not her birthday today, but on the eve of her granddaughter's release she wanted to wish her this way.."

She added, "My mother escaped Nazi Germany when she was just 6 years old. Although German and not Jewish, they had to run because my grandfather was a brave man and went openly against Hitler."

Recalling her mother's hardships, Soni said, "After a few years in Czechoslovakia, enduring many a hardship, she and her family landed up in the UK, escaping on a Jewish kinder transport train. The trials she faced were many. Then she met and married NN Razdan and finally started a new life in India."

"Alpha women exist in many different ways. They're all around us.

But ultimately I think all our mothers and grandmothers are Alpha women. Drop a if you agree.... Would love to hear about some Alpha women that you know! Do share them with me."

Soni's mother, Gertrude Hoelzer, was born in Germany and later settled in India after marrying Narendra Nath Razdan (N.N. Razdan), a Kashmiri Pandit. (IANS)

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