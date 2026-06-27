Alia Bhatt Unveils New 'Alpha' Pictures as Countdown to Release Begins

Guwahati: With just a week remaining before the release of Alpha, actor Alia Bhatt has unveiled fresh stills from the upcoming action thriller, offering fans another glimpse of her fierce on-screen avatar.

Taking to social media, Alia shared two new images from the YRF Spy Universe film along with the caption: "7 days to go. #Alpha releasing in cinemas from July 3." The stills feature the Raazi star in an intense, action-ready look as the film's promotional campaign gathers pace ahead of its theatrical release.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, expressing excitement about seeing Alia in a full-fledged action role. The latest stills come just days after the makers released the official trailer for Alpha, which introduces Alia's character, Sita. In the film, Bobby Deol's character names her Sita after her mother, Janaki.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role, while Bobby Deol stars as the film's primary antagonist. The trailer concludes with a brief glimpse of a mystery character, whose identity has not been revealed. The closing shot features only a pair of striking green eyes, prompting speculation among fans that the character could be portrayed by Hrithik Roshan.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 3 July 2026.