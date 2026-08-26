Sonu Nigam reveals how singing 16-17 jingles a day helped him master different languages

Singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about his early days in the music industry.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he revealed how recording 16-17 jingles a day in different voices and languages helped him become familiar with the diverse linguistic landscape of India. Sonu recalled that his stint as a jingle singer in Delhi gave him the opportunity to sing in several regional languages even before he moved to Mumbai.

Talking about his journey, the ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ singer revealed that he started singing professionally at a very young age. Before moving to Mumbai, he was based in Delhi, where he worked on jingles and would record as many as 16-17 jingles in different voices every day.

“I started very early, so I got a chance to sing in different languages when I was still in Delhi. I was doing jingles at that point. I hadn’t come to Bombay yet, and I was recording in Delhi. I used to record 16-17 jingles in different voices every day. So, I got a chance to become acquainted with different languages of India, from Kashmiri to Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Manipuri, Assamese, and many others. I used to sing in all those languages in Delhi. And when I came to Bombay, after that, I got the opportunity to sing in Mumbai,” shared Sonu Nigam.

He added, “I have sung in Odia, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Rajasthani, Gujarati, Marathi, Haryanavi, Khasi, Manipuri, Konkani, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Kashmiri, Dogri, and many, many more. I had sung in Haryanavi earlier as well for films; now I am doing it privately. So yes, because it has been such a long career, I have had lots of opportunities to learn newer styles and sing in different languages.” (IANS)

Also Read: ‘When Will We Stop Telling Women What to Wear?’: Kriti Sanon Hits Out at Moral Policing