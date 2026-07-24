Sonu Nigam explains why classical music appeals to a smaller audience

Singer Sonu Nigam said classical music and ghazals naturally attracted a smaller audience than rap and commercial music, as they required a deeper understanding and appreciation. Speaking to the media at a recent event, Nigam compared different forms of art to a pyramid, explaining that the most popular and accessible forms occupied the broadest base, while specialised disciplines appealed to fewer people. Drawing parallels with sports, he said games such as cricket and football enjoyed mass popularity because they were easily accessible, whereas sports like chess attracted a more limited audience due to the level of understanding they demanded.

Applying the same analogy to music, Nigam said rap and popular music occupied the base of the pyramid because they were widely accessible, followed by film music, while ghazals, bhajans and classical music represented higher levels that appealed to more discerning listeners.

Commenting on the changing music landscape, Nigam said audience preferences and the sound of films had evolved over time. However, he noted that independent music continued to flourish and offered opportunities for singers to explore a wide range of genres, including ghazals, bhajans, rap and pop music. He added that, despite changing trends, the music industry as a whole remained in a healthy state. (IANS)

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