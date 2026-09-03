Sonu Sood visits flood-hit Trishuli Bazar in Nepal, praises India's relief efforts

Actor Sonu Sood visited Nepal following the devastating floods that have caused widespread destruction in the country. He arrived in Kathmandu with relief material and went to Trishuli Bazar on Wednesday, September 2, to understand the situation.

The actor spent time with local residents who are affected by the disaster and listened to their experiences. His visit comes as rescue and recovery operations remain underway in several parts of Nepal.

Taking to his social media, he wrote, "Standing here today at the Trishuli River, where the floods have left behind unimaginable loss-broken homes, broken families, and lives changed forever. Nepal is not alone. I stand with its people, and I will do everything I can to bring hope, rebuild homes, and help families begin again."

Sonu also praised India's assistance, saying, "I hope that we are all able to bring some aid for the people of Nepal so that Nepal can again stand back on their feet. I also think Indian government has done phenomenally...also thanks to our Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi... the kind of help that has been provided to Nepal it's commendable and I think we should keep on continuing sending this aid because they need it and on the ground when I come when I meet those families I know that it's not going to get resolved in couple of weeks or months it's something that we have to keep on sending, continuing our support and I think that's the only way we can get them back to their normal lives," as quoted by ANI.

His Sood Charity Foundation team has carried essential supplies from India, including food and blankets. The actor said the team is also trying to understand the requirements of people on the ground so that additional assistance can be arranged.

"We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back (on track)," he said. "But we will make sure that not only this month but also in coming months, the relief keeps coming," Sood said. (Agencies)

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