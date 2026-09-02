Nepal flood death toll crosses 1,000, nearly 4,000 still out of contact

KATHMANDU: Over 1000 people have now been confirmed dead following last week's devastating floods in Nepal even as bodies swept away continue to pile up along riverbanks in different districts, on Tuesday.

The number of bodies recovered so far have reached 1003, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest update. The highest number of bodies — 321 — were recovered in southern Chitwan district, followed by 216 in Nawalparasi East.

According to the NDRRMA, as many as 3,916 people, including 583 foreign nationals, remain out of contact. Nepali Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel, as well as other government employees, are among those reported missing.

As many as 639 people working at various hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors have remained out of contact since last week's disaster, according to the authority. Government authorities said search, rescue and relief operations were continuing in the affected districts.

The authority said 279 people have been injured in the disaster. Details of the injured and casualties are being compiled as search and identification efforts continue. A total of 21,314 security personnel have been mobilised for search, rescue and relief operations, according to the NDRRMA. The mobilised personnel include 9,199 from the Nepali Army, 7,912 from Nepal Police and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force.

The authority said unidentified dead bodies have been kept at 21 locations for identification and proper management.

According to the latest update, 11,884 people have been rescued so far. Search and rescue operations are continuing in the flood-affected areas, with security agencies using helicopters and other resources to reach stranded people.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Army said it was continuing search and rescue operations at various hydropower projects with the assistance of foreign experts. Joint rescue operations are underway at the Chilime Hydropower Project, Langtang Hydropower Project, Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A, among others.

During the immediate rescue operations following the floods, 279 people were rescued alive from hydropower project areas, according to the Nepali Army.

They included two people from Rasuwagadhi, 33 from Upper Trishuli-1, 221 from Upper Trishuli-3A, two from Upper Trishuli-3B, nine from Mailung, four from Nuwakot Solar Power Project, three from Trishuli Hydropower Project and five from Devghat Hydropower Project. (IANS)

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