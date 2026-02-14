‘Spider-Noir’ trailer out: Nicolas Cage swings into gritty 1930s detective saga

Nicolas Cage steps into a rain-soaked 1930s New York as a fallen hero in the first official trailers for ‘Spider-Noir,’ released by Amazon Prime Video.

The upcoming live-action series reimagines the Spider-Man mythos through a hard-boiled noir lens, with Cage leading as an ageing private investigator haunted by his masked past.

The streaming platform unveiled two distinct versions of the trailer — “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color”— underscoring the show’s stylistic ambition.

The series will be available to watch in both formats when it premieres on May 27, 2026, on Prime Video, with an early debut on MGM+ on May 25.

Set entirely in an alternate 1930s universe, Spider-Noir departs from the high-energy superhero spectacle typically associated with the Spider-Verse. Instead, it embraces a brooding, film noir aesthetic. Cage plays Ben Reilly, also known as “The Spider,” a once-celebrated masked vigilante now reduced to a down-on-his-luck private investigator.

The trailer hints at his internal conflict, punctuated by a dark inversion of the iconic superhero creed, “With no power comes no responsibility.” The trailers tease noir-era reinterpretations of classic villains, including Sandman and a 1930s iteration of Electro, though details remain tightly under wraps.

Cage previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the animated Spider-Verse films. However, this live-action project is a standalone reimagining rather than a direct spin-off. The series is executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind the animated Spider-Verse films. (ANI)

