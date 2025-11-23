SRK, Salman Khan visit Abu Dhabi museum, fans celebrate “Karan-Arjun” reunion

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited a museum in Abu Dhabi, grabbing attention from the fans who celebrated the moment as a real-life “Karan-Arjun” reunion.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Salman posted a video from their museum tour show. In the clip, SRK and the ‘Dabangg’ star are seen posing together in front of dinosaur fossil exhibits at the museum. They both looked stunning in formal attire. While Salman Khan wore a grey suit, Shah Rukh opted for a black blazer over a white shirt.

Shah Rukh and Salman described their visit to the Natural History Museum of Abu Dhabi as a “mind-blowing” experience, as the duo toured the galleries and viewed the “biggest T. rex fossil”.

Calling the museum “the real Jurassic Park,” both stars expressed amazement as they examined the dinosaur exhibit and rare geological artefacts on display.

The actors’ joint appearance has sparked widespread social media interest, and fans have highlighted the evident camaraderie between the two superstars.

One of the fans wrote, “Karan Arjun” on the Instagram handle of teamshahrukhkhan. (ANI)

