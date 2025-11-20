Salman and Shah Rukh grooving to ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ is best thing on internet today

It’s rare to spot Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on a stage together, but when they do, it’s always fun and the energy is on another level. If reports are to be believed, the two superstars recently attended a wedding in New Delhi, and the two icons made sure that everyone was grooving throughout the night.

In the videos that have gone viral, the two Khans came together on stage and grooved to Bhaijaan’s superhit track ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the two forces of the Indian film industry who, by their mere presence, can take the aura of any stage to the next level.

Recently, the two superstars landed in Delhi, reportedly for the wedding of a close friend. Several videos have been shared by the Khans’ fan handles.

One clip shows Khan’s grand entry in a king’s style. Sporting the salt-and-pepper hair look, what we call his King look, the actor made a stunning entry on a grand chair. Sending the crowd into a frenzy, the actor was quick to strike his iconic pose. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar’: Ranveer Singh to bring down ‘Wrath of God’