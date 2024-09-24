Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards 2024

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has created history by being the first Indian to host International Emmy Awards. The event is going to take place in New York on November 25 and Vir Das will be the one to host it. He recently dropped the news on social media and received a loud cheer from friends and fans. Now, Vir Das has made yet another post on social media about Emmy Awards and it is winning hearts. The comedian dropped a post talking about his outfit for the event and fans are cheering for him.

In the post, Vir Das mentioned that he wants to wear something Indian from home at International Emmy Awards 2024. He added that he is not going to wear anything from fancy designers as they have enough money and clients but rather wants to launch someone new. He called for budding designers who can put together something formal for him for the event. He assured to pay the designer as well as give credit. He also revealed that he does not need a tuxedo for the event but something that is Indian or Indo-Western yet something very ultra formal. He also joked that it is a task to make him look good in formals. A lot of fans dropped comments praising him for promoting India at an international level. (Agencies)

