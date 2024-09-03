Star Singer Adele Announces Hiatus from Music After Las Vegas Residency, Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Star singer Adele has decided to take a break from music. During a recent performance in Munich, the ‘Skyfall’ hitmaker shared this update with fans about her hiatus, Fox News reported.

“I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart,” she said.

Several clips from the gig have surfaced online in which Adele can be seen telling the audience about her break from music for a while. Adele’s fans were left heartbroken.

Reacting to her decision, an X user wrote, “Come back with a bang Adele.”

Another fan on X wrote, “Watching Adele live is literally my life’s purpose. I will see you queen, however long it takes.”

Adele has been performing her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace since November 2022.

She initially announced this residency in 2021, only to stun and disappoint fans months later by postponing the tour entirely. In an emotional video, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer told fans that the caliber of her show was not up to par and that she and her crew wouldn’t be ready to begin on time.

Her last shows are set to run from October 25 through November 23 this year.

Earlier this year, Adele opened up about her struggles with the pressures of fame.

During a concert in February, she discussed photos of her taken at an NBA game in which she looks upset. She explained that she did not look happy because people were filming her against her will and that she did not like being famous to begin with.

“Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f—?” she asked her audience, referring to the photos taken in February 2022 at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. She made a face mimicking the one she made in the famous photos.

She explained she went back and forth about being filmed at the game and ended up being filmed anyway.

“The reason I looked like my lips had filler - because I got naturally big lips, right, I don’t need filler - the reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking, because I was like ‘these motherf—ers have come back and are filming me against my will,’” she said, according to fan recorded video. She added, “I didn’t realize they were airing it on TV, I thought it was just in the room.” Adele released her last album ‘30’ in 2021. (ANI)

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan spotted together at Dubai airport

Also Watch: