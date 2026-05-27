Stephen Colbert Returns to TV, Roasts CBS and Paramount a Day After Late Show Finale

Stephen Colbert is not giving up TV just yet. His popular show The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has ended its time on CBS, but the 62-year-old comedian was back on TV the next day after the finale episode aired.

A day after the finale of his late-night show, Colbert returned to TV to roast Paramount and CBS.

On Friday, the comedian appeared as a guest host on Michigan public access TV's Only in Monroe. During his segment, Colbert joked, “It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount”.

“Viewers outside the greater Monroe area are able to view Monroe Community Media thanks to something known as streaming, which I promised not to learn about while I was on CBS. And evidently, CBS also decided not to learn about it.” Colbert had teased his appearance during the final episode of The Late Show, and stated that their first show was for “an audience of 12 people” at a public access station in Monroe, Michigan. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Been Wrestling With This’: Tom Hanks on ‘World War II’ fascination

