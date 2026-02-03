Steven Spielberg clinches first Grammy, completes prestigious EGOT milestone

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has finally earned the EGOT status after the documentary Music by John Williams, on which he served as a producer, won in the Best Music Film category at the Grammy Awards.

Spielberg's Grammy win adds to his four Emmys, three Oscars and Tony Award for producing the Broadway musical A Strange Loop, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 79-year-old director said in a statement: "Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company.

"This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams' influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent's (Bouzereau) beautiful film."

Spielberg is just the 22nd person to achieve EGOT status, joining an elite group that includes Audrey Hepburn, Sir Elton John and Whoopi Goldberg. (IANS)

