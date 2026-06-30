Stevie Nicks likely to perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Reports

Music legend Stevie Nicks may perform at the much-awaited wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

According to PEOPLE, reports suggest Stevie Nicks is expected to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding and may also perform during the celebrations.

As per PEOPLE, Swift, while in a conversation with a news outlet is likely to be part of the event. Representatives for Nicks, Swift and Kelce have not commented on the reports.

Nicks and Swift have shared the stage together in the past, and the music legend also wrote a poem for the CD version of Swift's 2024 album 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

Earlier, Nicks had spoken warmly about Swift's relationship with Kelce. She had said, "She's in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man," she said in an interview.

According to the publication, reports also suggest that the wedding celebrations could take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend. A permit has reportedly been filed to close the area around the venue during that period. However, there has been no official confirmation from the couple, and reports say they could also choose to get married privately before hosting a larger celebration.

Meanwhile, neither Swift nor Kelce has officially confirmed the wedding plans. (ANI)

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