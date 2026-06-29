Emraan Hashmi Returns as Shivam Pandit in ‘Awarapan 2’ Teaser, Uncovers New Chapter

Guwahati: Nearly 19 years after Awarapan first hit theatres, actor Emraan Hashmi is set to return his iconic role as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. The makers unveiled the film's first teaser on 29th June, marking the 19th anniversary of the original film's release.

The one-minute-and-45-second teaser opens with Emraan riding a motorcycle as his character says, "Some people's stories do not end on their own terms. Their stories are written for others." It also shows Shivam paying tribute to Aaliyah Hamid, the character portrayed by Shriya Saran in the 2007 film.

Set to a reimagined version of the hit song Toh Phir Aao, the teaser features Shivam saying, "I have an old relationship with pain." It also offers glimpses of Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and other members of the cast, hinting at a new chapter in the franchise.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 will continue Shivam Pandit's journey while introducing a fresh storyline for audiences.

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was released on 29th June, 2007. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran, the film underperformed at the box office upon its release but gradually earned cult status among fans. Its soundtrack, particularly “Toh Phir Aao”, remains one of the most loved albums in Bollywood and continues to enjoy widespread popularity.

Awarapan 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 14th August 2026.