'Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2 trailer out

The makers have finally released the trailer of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2 after dropping the four episodes from the current season.

Volume 2 will consist of the three episodes dropping on December 25, and the finale will be released on New Year's Eve, in addition to playing in theatres.

The entire main cast of 'Stranger Things' returned for the fifth and final season, in which the residents of Hawkins go to war against Vecna and his army of Demogorgons from the Upside Down.

They include Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower and more.

New cast members for Season 5 include Nell Fisher, Linda Hamilton, Alex Breaux and Jake Connelly. The new trailer offers a glimpse at the endgame between the Hawkins residents and Vecna, who strives to change the order of the world.

The all-out battle is expected to take place between them, which could be seen in the finale episode. Netflix shared the trailer of the series on Monday.

In the Volume 1 episodes, fans reunite with the Hawkins residents, who are living in lockdown as the military investigates the Upside Down rift and hunts for Eleven. (ANI)

