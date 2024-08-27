‘Stree 2’: Rajkummar Rao reacts to massive box office success

Stree 2”, released in theatres on August 15, has quickly become one of the biggest hits of 2024, earning a massive Rs 500 crore worldwide. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is a sequel to the 2018 movie Stree and features an impressive cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The entire team is thrilled and overwhelmed by the love and appreciation they have received for this horror comedy.

Rajkummar Rao expressed his happiness, mentioning that the team was confident “Stree 2” would receive a lot of love, especially because of the success of the first movie, “Stree”. Rajkummar shared that the franchise has a big fan base, and he himself is a huge fan. However, the box office numbers have exceeded their expectations, and the entire team feels incredibly grateful for the success. The “Newton” star also reflected on his own journey, expressing his gratitude for the love and acceptance he has received from the audience. He shared that, coming from a humble background, he feels like one of the audience, and many fans have told him that his success feels like a personal victory for them. We would like to inform our entertainment news readers that “Stree 2” is Rajkummar Rao’s third release in 2024.

Earlier this year, he starred in “Srikanth” and “Mr. & Mrs. Mahi”, both of which earned him praise for his performances. As for the “Stree” franchise, producer Dinesh Vijan has already confirmed that there are plans for a “Stree 3”. However, before that, the next film from Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe will be “Bhediya 2”, starring Varun Dhawan. Additionally, they have teased a vampire movie featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. “Stree 2” is Maddock’s second horror comedy of 2024, following the success of “Munjya”, which was released in June and also performed well at the box office. (Agencies)

