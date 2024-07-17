Stree 2" Trailer Announcement: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor Return for More Horror-Comedy Fun on Independence Day

After “Bhool Bhulaiya”, if Indian makers were able to capture the nerve of Indian fans with horror comedy, then it has to be Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer “Stree”. Gearing up for the release of “Stree 2”, a sequel of the hit film, makers dropped the poster of the new film promising more horror and more fun along the ride.

While the teaser received a lot of love, makers promise that the audiences are in for a ride with the full trailer. They teased the trailer announcement date of the film with three new posters that look like we’re all in for a crazy ride.

Makers announced that the “Stree 2” trailer will drop on July 18. The film is set to release on August 15, India’s Independence Day.

The posters shared by Shraddha Kapoor shows her character holding a braid in a firm grip, a significant element in the film’s narrative. She captioned the poster: “Ek badi suchna – O Stree aa rahi hai in just 2 din. #Stree2 Trailer in 2 days! The legend returns this Independence Day, August 15, 2024. Aatank jab Chanderi par chhaya, tab sabko ek hi nara yaad aaya, O Stree Raksha Karna!”

“Stree” was directed by Amar Kaushik. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. We last saw Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth and “Mr and Mrs Mahi”. Both films did exceptional business in terms of collections. It has thus been a good year so far for Rajkummar who is hoping that he will be able to deliver a hatrick of hit films with “Stree 2”. “Stree 2” will see him get back together with Shraddha Kapoor who played a ghost that was more human than a lot of people who are alive. (Agencies)

Also Read: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s piano malfunctions during Milan Eras tour

Also Watch: