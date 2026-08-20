Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda after months of public drama

This is a saga fit for a daily soap on television. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's troubled marriage has been played out in public over the past year. Some reports had suggested that the couple were living separately, while others alleged that Sunita was keen to file for divorce. The latest update is that Sunit Ahuja has reportedly withdrawn the divorce case against her husband, Bollywood star Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja in the recent weeks has made serious allegations against her husband. Govinda, who has mostly maintained silence, was also spotted with another woman during his recent public outings, which led to his wife criticising him. Earlier this week, Sunita was also spotted at the Bandra, Mumbai court and most speculated that she was initiating legal proceedings to separate.

However, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has confirmed to NDTV that Sunita has withdrawn her divorce case.

Expressing his disappointment in how the whole case played out in public, Sinha said that there was no need to come this far as, "fights happen and yet things continue".

"But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?," rued Sinha.

When asked how the actor had reacted to the latest update, Sinha said, "Govinda currently has no reaction. All of this just happened minutes ago. There is no reaction at all. May God grant everyone good sense, and may everyone act wisely. That is all that matters. I speak well for everyone - for Govinda, for Sunita, for the children, for all." (Agencies)

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