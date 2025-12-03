Sunjay Kapur Rs 30,000-crore estate row: Rani Kapur backs Karisma Kapoor’s children; accuses Priya Kapur of concealing assets

There has been a major update in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000-crore estate dispute as his mother, Rani Kapur, has taken the side of his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and their children, Samaira and Kiaan, in challenging the legitimacy of Sunjay’s will. The ongoing case was heard before Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court on Monday.

Sunjay Kapoor passed away at 53 in the UK on 12 June 2025. He suffered from cardiac arrest while playing polo, but several reports suggest that the industrialist had an anaphylactic shock after accidentally swallowing a bee. After a few weeks, his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, his third wife, submitted a will that named her as the sole beneficiary, excluding Sunjay Kapur’s children and mother completely, leading to a high-profile legal battle.

Reportedly, Rani Kapur, in her petition, stated that she had zero knowledge of her son’s will, and couldn’t believe it made “not even a whisper” about her, even though his son had regularly acknowledged that he owed everything to his mother.

Rani Kapur’s counsel, Vaibhav Gaggar, argued that it made no sense that the industrialist, who inherited the family empire through his mother, would completely ignore her. “He would have at least mentioned that he didn’t want to leave anything to his mother. To not even refer to her is inconceivable.”

The petition also stated that Sona Group began with Rani’s late husband, and Sunjay Kapur had publicly credited both parents for his successful career. (Agencies)

