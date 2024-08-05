Superstar Vikram, Chithha 2018  triumphs at Filmfare South 2024 awards

Hosted by Vindhya Vishaka, Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, the Tamil film Chithha emerged as the biggest winner of the night, bagging awards in the two major categories: Best Film, Best Director award as well as Best Actor Critics award. Superstar Vikram won Best Actor for Ponniyin Selvan Part 2.

In Telugu cinema, Balagam clinched the trophy for Best Film, with its director Venu Yeldandi, winning the Best Director award. Nani and Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actor awards for Dasara. Meanwhile, in Kannada cinema, Daredevil Musthafa won Best Film. (Agencies)

