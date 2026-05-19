Shakira drops 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Dai Dai’ with Burna Boy

Pop superstar Shakira has sparked excitement among football and music fans after unveiling a teaser for 'Dai Dai,' the Official Song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The singer shared a high-energy reel on her official Instagram account featuring intense football match visuals along with the caption, "Coming soon...," accompanied by a wolf and football emoticons, hinting at the imminent release of the track.

The upcoming anthem will feature Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy and is expected to play a major role in the build-up to the global football tournament.

According to promotional details shared on Shakira's profile, 'Dai Dai' is also linked to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative focused on expanding access to quality education and football programmes for children worldwide.

The teaser arrives shortly after announcements surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final entertainment lineup.

Shakira is set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

She will perform alongside Madonna and BTS in what is being billed as a landmark live event. The halftime show is being curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and produced by Global Citizen.

The Instagram teaser gained more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments within hours of being shared. (ANI)

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