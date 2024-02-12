Suriya Upcoming Movies In 2023-2024: Find Out The Release Dates, Star Cast, Trailer And More

The son of the actor Palaniswamy or Sivakumar, Suriya Sivakumar was born on July 23, 1975, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he would become one of the biggest stars in the Kollywood film industry. The actor who is now 46 years old got his first break in Action-Thrilled movie Nerrukku Ner at the age of 22 from producer Mani Ratnam. The film was a box office hit and Suriya starred with Vijay, a name well-known among Tamil moviegoers, due to his previous rom-com’s unprecedented success.
Suriya is the undisputed star of South Indian cinema. Suriya topped the charts in every category, including "Most Attractive," "Most Respected," "Most Trusted," and "Most Appealing," according to a research by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB).
A sample size of 5246 respondents from the four Southern states participated in the IIHB survey. Eighteen South Indian superstars are included in the report: six from Tollywood, six from Kollywood, four from Mollywood, and two from Sandalwood. Fieldwork for the report was completed in November and December of 2022.
Suriya utterly destroyed the competition with an incredible TIARA score of 84 (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, and Appeal). Allu Arjun finished in second place with a score of 79.
In terms of Suriya's movies, movies like Ghajini (2005), Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), and Ayan (2009) marked his breakthrough in the 2000s. Since then, the actor has never looked back and has enjoyed tremendous success at the box office in Tamil Nadu thanks to roles in movies including the AR Murugadoss-directed Singham trilogy (2010-2017), the science fiction picture 24, Soorarai Pottru (2020), Jai Bhim (2021), Ettharkum Thunindhavan (2022), and many more. Suriya's first national prize was won in 2022 for his film Soorarari Pottru.
The upcoming Suriya films for 2023–2024 are listed here, along with information on the budget, star cast, and release date.
Suriya's forthcoming Siva-directed movie Suriya42 has a new motion poster. Star Suriya will be accompanied by actors Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anand Rah, and Disha Patani. It will open in theaters in late 2023 as the first of two installments.
Movie– Suriya42
Budget– N/A
Release Date– 2023
Star Cast– Suriya, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu,
Director– Siva
Producer– UV Creations
The thriller Vaadivasal which is adapted from C.S. Chellappa’s novel happens against the backdrop of the Jallikattu sport. Vetrimaran directs the film. Filming on the film started in July 2021, and a premiere date of the first half of 2022 was indicated.
However the filmmakers had not confirmed the rumors that an OTT platform had bought the digital rights of the movie for Rs. 50 crore and would launch the movie right away on the digital screens. Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations is funding the promotions.
But, the release of the film has been postponed to 2023. And it will likely be unveiled to theatres in the first half of 2023.
Movie– Vaadivaasal
Budget– N/A
Release Date– First half-2023
Star Cast– Suriya
Director– Vetrimaran
Producer– Kalaipuli S Thanu