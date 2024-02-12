Suriya Upcoming Movies In 2023-2024: Find Out The Release Dates, Star Cast, Trailer And More

A sample size of 5246 respondents from the four Southern states participated in the IIHB survey. Eighteen South Indian superstars are included in the report: six from Tollywood, six from Kollywood, four from Mollywood, and two from Sandalwood. Fieldwork for the report was completed in November and December of 2022.

Suriya utterly destroyed the competition with an incredible TIARA score of 84 (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, and Appeal). Allu Arjun finished in second place with a score of 79.

In terms of Suriya's movies, movies like Ghajini (2005), Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), and Ayan (2009) marked his breakthrough in the 2000s. Since then, the actor has never looked back and has enjoyed tremendous success at the box office in Tamil Nadu thanks to roles in movies including the AR Murugadoss-directed Singham trilogy (2010-2017), the science fiction picture 24, Soorarai Pottru (2020), Jai Bhim (2021), Ettharkum Thunindhavan (2022), and many more. Suriya's first national prize was won in 2022 for his film Soorarari Pottru.