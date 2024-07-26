Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s love story has a new thrid angle

The stakes continue to be high for Rani and Rishu in “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba”. The trailer of the film, a sequel to “Haseen Dillruba” released in 2021, was unveiled on Thursday and shows Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s love story getting messier with cops and a new lover in the equation of their story.

The sequel starts where the last story ended, and we meet Rani (Taapsee Pannu) again. She still lives with her conniving husband Rishu (Vikrant Massey), but the consequences of their past deeds catch up soon. Rani now has a new admirer, played by Sunny Kaushal, much to Rishu’s dislike.

The trailer begins with Rani admitting that both Rishu and she have done some crazy things for their love. Rishu tells her that he will listen to anything she says provided there is never a third person between them. Enter Sunny Kaushal’s Abhimanyu as the new lover boy in town! He asks her out on a movie date, and both of them start seeing each other pretty soon.

But Rani and Rishu’s old deeds catch up soon as cops are still searching for Rishu- who is presumed dead. Things are complicated further with the entry of Jimmy Shergill. He introduces himself as the uncle of Neel. He says that he has all the questions he wants to ask because the case is personal. “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, and directed by Jayprad Desai. It drops on Netflix on August 9. (Agencies)

